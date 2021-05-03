search
WATCH: Jack Nicklaus shocked as he opens American Dunes

Golf News

WATCH: Jack Nicklaus shocked as he opens American Dunes

By Ryan Crombie03 May, 2021
Jack Nicklaus american dunes Golf Course Nicklaus Design Golf Architect New courses USA golf
Jack Nicklaus American Dunes

Jack Nicklaus officially opened the latest addition to his design portfolio on Sunday – Michigan-based American Dunes Golf Club.

The course, opened in conjunction with Folds of Honor, a not-for-profit organisation that aims to raise educational funds for families who have had family service members killed or disabled in combat, opens to the public on Monday and already has 11,000 tee times scheduled.

“We’ve built a golf course unlike anything anywhere else on the planet,” Folds of Honor founder, Lt Col Dan Rooney said. “We have created a place that will leave behind a legacy for the men and woman of this country who have made the ultimate sacrifice. 

“If you just look at it from a golf purist form, I have no doubt that this course will take its place in the upper echelons of public golf courses in the US. It is phenomenal.”

The course, described by Rooney as his "dream", comes thanks in large part to 18-time major champion Jack Nicklaus, who waved his $3million course design fee for American Dunes.

To officially open the course for play, 81-year-old Nicklaus hit the first tee shot, not before being surprised by a squadron of fighter jets, organised by Dan Rooney.

Watch the amazing moment below.

"You are taking away something that you are going to leave here long beyond my golf game, my lifetime, Dan's lifetime," Nicklaus said at the course’s grand opening. "It will carry a theme and a purpose for many years to come."

