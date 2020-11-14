WATCH: Jon Rahm hits stone-cold TOP at The Masters

What is it about the eighth hole at Augusta National and Jon Rahm?

Two years after it was the scene of an ugly shank by the Spaniard, 'Yellow Jasmine' has derailed his hopes of winning a first major championship this weekend.

Rahm was 10-under-par and four shots off the lead held by playing partner Dustin Johnson when he stepped onto the eighth tee.

• Rory believes he can still win after fightback

• The eye-watering prize money at the Masters

A 316-yard drive over the bunkers left him in the perfect position to go ahead and attack the green and, potentially, give himself an eagle opportunity.

Instead, this happened...

Even the best golfers can be guilty of topping now and again!



Jon Rahm wasn't best pleased with this effort... pic.twitter.com/F8yXGlPuJj — Sky Sports (@SkySports) November 14, 2020

That, ladies and gentlemen, is the dictionary definition of a top.

His ball squirted away into the left rough and behind a clump of trees that blocked out the green. He compounded the error when his third shot ricocheted off a tree trunk and into a bush.

• 'Dull and numb' DeChambeau scrapes into weekend

• WATCH: Rahm's remarkable hole-in-one

After taking a penalty drop, he hit his fourth shot to 28 feet and two-putted for a double-bogey.

That dropped him back to eight-under for the tournament and six adrift of Johnson.

For those who are interested, here's a look back at that shank from two years ago...

Never forget the greatest shank in Masters history, courtesy Jon Rahm: pic.twitter.com/ZgSm3NchPX — Dylan Dethier (@dylan_dethier) November 14, 2020