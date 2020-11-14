search
HomeGolf NewsWATCH: Jon Rahm hits stone-cold TOP at The Masters

Golf News

WATCH: Jon Rahm hits stone-cold TOP at The Masters

By bunkered.co.uk14 November, 2020
Jon Rahm The Masters Major Championships Augusta National Green Jacket Watch Dustin Johnson
Jon Rahm Top At The Masters

What is it about the eighth hole at Augusta National and Jon Rahm?

Two years after it was the scene of an ugly shank by the Spaniard, 'Yellow Jasmine' has derailed his hopes of winning a first major championship this weekend. 

Rahm was 10-under-par and four shots off the lead held by playing partner Dustin Johnson when he stepped onto the eighth tee. 

• Rory believes he can still win after fightback

• The eye-watering prize money at the Masters

A 316-yard drive over the bunkers left him in the perfect position to go ahead and attack the green and, potentially, give himself an eagle opportunity. 

Instead, this happened...

That, ladies and gentlemen, is the dictionary definition of a top. 

His ball squirted away into the left rough and behind a clump of trees that blocked out the green. He compounded the error when his third shot ricocheted off a tree trunk and into a bush. 

• 'Dull and numb' DeChambeau scrapes into weekend

• WATCH: Rahm's remarkable hole-in-one

After taking a penalty drop, he hit his fourth shot to 28 feet and two-putted for a double-bogey. 

That dropped him back to eight-under for the tournament and six adrift of Johnson. 

For those who are interested, here's a look back at that shank from two years ago...

Golf News

What Rory McIlroy needs to do to win the Masters
Is golf banned under Level 4 restrictions in Scotland?
NEW! THE BUNKERED GOLF PODCAST
New figures show golf is booming in this part of Scotland
Scottish golf club donates remaining funds as it shuts for good

