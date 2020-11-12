WATCH: Jon Rahm just had the best hole-in-one you'll ever see!

They say you need a bit of luck to go your way to win a major.

On that basis, this could well be Jon Rahm's week.

The world No.2 from Spain had one of the most remarkable holes-in-one we have ever seen during a practice round ahead of this week's COVID-delayed Masters.

As is tradition during the practice days at Augusta National, Rahm decided to try and skip the ball along the water hazard between the tee and green on the 16th hole.

The outcome was rather impressive.

Check this out...

From pond to pin! Rahm skips to a hole-in-one on No. 16 at #themasterspic.twitter.com/JNNPWgW9OP — The Masters (@TheMasters) November 10, 2020

Pretty, pretty, pretty good, as Larry David might say.

Incidentally, that's reportedly Rahm's second ace in two days - and today is his 26th birthday!

The only disappointment? That there were no patrons there to watch it and celebrate with Rahm and Co.

Making his fourth start at Augusta this week, Rahm is currently priced around 10/1 with most bookmakers.

He's got a good record around the famous Georgia track, too. After finishing in a tie for 27th on his debut in 2017, he was fourth in 2018 and tied for ninth last year.