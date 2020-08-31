search
WATCH: Jon Rahm sinks monster putt to win BMW Championship

Golf News

WATCH: Jon Rahm sinks monster putt to win BMW Championship

By Ryan Crombie31 August, 2020
Jon Rahm BMW Championship FedExCup Olympia Fields Dustin Johnson PGA Tour
Jon Rahm Bmwchamp

Jon Rahm beat Dustin Johnson on the first hole of a play-off in a dramatic climax to the BMW Championship at Olympia Fields.

Spaniard Rahm looked set to be crowned champion after a bogey-free six-under 64 left him on four under but Johnson, off the back of his win last week at the Northern Trust, birdied the 15th and holed a 43-foot putt on 18 to force a play-off.

Staggeringly, that wasn’t to be the most impressive putt of the afternoon as Rahm then holed an even longer putt on the same green in the play-off while the American's effort finished short.

• Rory to become a dad "within days"

• Scotland to stage new European Tour event

Watch Rahm’s staggering title-clinching 66-foot putt below.

The 25-year-old overcame a three-shot deficit on the final day, posting the lowest round of his week to help him on his way to securing his second win of the season, his first being the Memorial Tournament in July.

"I still can't believe what just happened, what happened the last hour of play,” said Rahm immediately after clinching the second FedEx Cup play-off event ahead of the lucrative Tour Championship.

“You know, especially from my 15th hole on, making birdie on that hole with a six-iron with my third shot, and then birdied the par-three and have chances on the last two.”

• End of an era looms for European Tour duo

• Phil wins on Champions Tour debut

"That stretch of waiting for DJ, him making the putt, going in the play-off, me making the putt, then trying to stay mentally in it just in case he made the last putt, it's been a rollercoaster but so much fun. I think the best way I can explain it is it was just a lot of joy on the golf course for me. Not because I played good but because that's what I set out to do. It's a difficult course. You have to play good.”

European Tour launches all-new senior tour
Social Media reacts to hilarious Tour Championship graphic
Gary Player wants old friend as 2020 Masters honorary starter
