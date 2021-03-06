search
WATCH - Jordan Spieth continues resurgence with stunning ace

Golf News

WATCH - Jordan Spieth continues resurgence with stunning ace

By Michael McEwan06 March, 2021
Jordan Spieth Hole-In-One Arnold Palmer Invitational Bay Hill PGA Tour
Jordan Spieth Hole In One

Whatever it was that the golf Gods had against Jordan Spieth, it appears as though they're finally over it. 

The three-time major champion looks to be firmly on the way back out of the grim slump that has derailed his career over the last few seasons.

Spieth, 27, showed glimpses of his old self when he finished in a tie for fourth in the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale last month. He went even closer the next week, winding up tied third at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. 

• Faldo explains why he took a 'pop at Fowler

• WATCH - Horschel snaps back at heckler

• Golf fan places huge bet on Jordan Spieth

A T-15 finish on his most recent outing at the Genesis Invitational at Riviera continued his resurgence, prompting him to add this week's Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill to his schedule for the first-ever time. 

"I thought this week would be a really good opportunity to play a difficult golf course," said Spieth earlier in the week. "I feel excited to go work on what I'm working on."

Good call, Jordan. Good call. 

• Knox: I should have been on Ryder Cup team

• What YOU can learn from Collin Morikawa

At the time of posting, he's midway through his third round - and leading. 

A sign that the cards are starting to fall in his favour came at the par-3 second hole on Saturday, where this happened...

For context, only 35% of players have managed to hit the green on that particular hole this week.

Jordan Spieth, ladies and gentlemen, is back. 

