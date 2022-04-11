They say lightning never strikes twice.

But poor Jordan Spieth would very likely dispute that claim.

He’s won three majors, but perhaps the defining moment of the 28-year-old's career is his collapse at the 2016 Masters, where he hit two balls into the water at the 12th to throw away a final round lead.

• Louis Oosthuizen out of the Masters



• How the Masters could save Sungjae Im's career



Back at the scene of that crime during the second round of the 2022 edition, the stakes were not quite as high.

However, that will be little consolation to Spieth, who was the victim of history repeating itself.

Jordan Spieth into the water twice. The 12th hole continues to haunt him at Augusta National.pic.twitter.com/dtGBptlErH — Betsperts Golf (@BetspertsGolf) April 8, 2022

First, he found the drink with his tee shot. The 2015 green jacket winner knew as soon as the ball left the club that it was in trouble, shouting at it to “Go, go go”; but to no avail as it hit the bank and bounced back into Rae’s Creek.

• Jon Rahm fumes after Masters struggles

• Woods 'proud' after impressive return to golf



Then, from the drop zone, in went his third in similar fashion.

Fortunately for Spieth, he then stiffed his fifth to leave himself a tap-in and limit the damage to a triple-bogey six.

It moved him back to four-over, just inside the cut line.