HomeGolf NewsWATCH: Jordan Spieth has ANOTHER disaster at Amen Corner

Golf News

WATCH: Jordan Spieth has ANOTHER disaster at Amen Corner

By Jamie Hall08 April, 2022
Jordan Spieth The Masters Augusta National amen corner The majors
They say lightning never strikes twice.

But poor Jordan Spieth would very likely dispute that claim.

He’s won three majors, but perhaps the defining moment of the 28-year-old's career is his collapse at the 2016 Masters, where he hit two balls into the water at the 12th to throw away a final round lead.

Back at the scene of that crime during the second round of the 2022 edition, the stakes were not quite as high.

However, that will be little consolation to Spieth, who was the victim of history repeating itself.

First, he found the drink with his tee shot. The 2015 green jacket winner knew as soon as the ball left the club that it was in trouble, shouting at it to “Go, go go”; but to no avail as it hit the bank and bounced back into Rae’s Creek.

Then, from the drop zone, in went his third in similar fashion.

Fortunately for Spieth, he then stiffed his fifth to leave himself a tap-in and limit the damage to a triple-bogey six.

It moved him back to four-over, just inside the cut line.

