A recent mini resurgence aside, it’s been a tough couple of years for Jordan Spieth.

Winless anywhere in the world since the 2017 Open, the three-time major champion has fallen to No.28 on the Official World Golf Rankings and has had to endure constant questions about his struggles.

He has shown glimpses of a return to form with top-ten finishes in each of his last three starts but the strain of trying to get back to his best was evident in the opening round of the US Open, where on-course microphones caught him criticising his caddie Michael Greller.

After over-cooking his tee shot on the eighth and finding the water, the 25-year-old hit his approach through the back of the green.

The issue? According to Spieth, bad club selection from Greller.

“Two perfect shots, Michael,” he was heard to say. “You got me in the water on one and over the green on the other.”

Watch and listen:

Real tough look for the golden child here .... what happened to “we” hit it in the water and “we” hit it over the green”? pic.twitter.com/B9haLNoooq — Christopher Powers (@CPowers14) June 13, 2019

Ouch!

Former high school maths teacher Greller has been on Spieth’s bag since he turned professional in 2012 and they have become widely regarded as one of the most solid partnerships in the game – but is this little outburst from Spieth a sign that cracks are beginning to appear in their relationship?

Suffice to say, social media was quick to react – and most sided with the man carrying the clubs.

RIP Michael Greller — Barry Torau2 (@BTORAU) June 13, 2019

Jordan blaming Michael Greller is a complete douche move. You are the final say on the club selection dude. — Sun’s out mowers out (@Bakerm1986) June 13, 2019

Pray for Michael Greller the new Pray for Tee Scott. Here’s a concept. Hit a better and smarter shot. Don’t blame the caddy. — Tony Simeone (@molio13) June 13, 2019

Spieth going full bubba Watson mode on Michael greller. You really hate to see it — Lloyd Banks (@Lloyd_H_) June 13, 2019