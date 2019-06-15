search
HomeGolf NewsWATCH: Jordan Spieth loses cool with caddie Michael Greller

WATCH: Jordan Spieth loses cool with caddie Michael Greller

By Michael McEwan14 June, 2019
Jordan Spieth Michael Greller caddies US Open 2019 US Open Pebble Beach Major Championships USGA
Jordan Spieth Critical Of Greller

A recent mini resurgence aside, it’s been a tough couple of years for Jordan Spieth. 

Winless anywhere in the world since the 2017 Open, the three-time major champion has fallen to No.28 on the Official World Golf Rankings and has had to endure constant questions about his struggles.

He has shown glimpses of a return to form with top-ten finishes in each of his last three starts but the strain of trying to get back to his best was evident in the opening round of the US Open, where on-course microphones caught him criticising his caddie Michael Greller.

• Rory makes impressive start at US Open

• Mickelson suffers embarrassing moment in Rnd 1

After over-cooking his tee shot on the eighth and finding the water, the 25-year-old hit his approach through the back of the green.

• USGA responds to talk of players boycotting US Open

The issue? According to Spieth, bad club selection from Greller.

“Two perfect shots, Michael,” he was heard to say. “You got me in the water on one and over the green on the other.”

Watch and listen:

Ouch!

Former high school maths teacher Greller has been on Spieth’s bag since he turned professional in 2012 and they have become widely regarded as one of the most solid partnerships in the game – but is this little outburst from Spieth a sign that cracks are beginning to appear in their relationship?

• Rory US Open win would be "catastrophic" for bookies

• Jason Day brands himself an "underachiever"

Suffice to say, social media was quick to react – and most sided with the man carrying the clubs.

