WATCH: Justin Thomas enjoys outrageous luck en route to WGC win

Better to be lucky than good. That’s the saying, right?

Turns out Justin Thomas is both and it’s a potent combination that catapulted him back to the top of the Official World Golf Ranking.

Good timing with the US PGA Championship – the first major of this rescheduled season – coming up at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco this week.

Thomas, 27, held off defending champion Brooks Koepka down the stretch to win the WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational on a dramatic final day at TPC Southwind.

However, he enjoyed an almighty slice of luck en route.

Stepping onto the tee of the par-4 15th in the final round, the American pulled his drive way left, errantly bringing the stream that bisects the hole and out of bounds into play. Remarkably, he found a small sliver of land between the two, leaving himself a routine pitch. He got up and down for a crucial birdie that looked highly unlikely when his tee shot was in mid-air.

Watch what happened...

"Looked like a 3 the whole way."



A wild hole for @JustinThomas34.



It ends with him tied for the lead.#QuickHitspic.twitter.com/VJJWwBOtmR — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 2, 2020

This graphic from the PGA Tour Twitter team demonstrates just how fortunate Thomas got.

Easy to tell which ball is JT's. pic.twitter.com/7cEhFzjbsS — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 2, 2020

The win moved Thomas to the top of the OWGR for the second time in his career and the first since his original four-week spell was ended by Dustin Johnson on June 10, 2018.

It also gives him his 13th PGA Tour title and his second WGC Invitational victory. He previously won the event in 2018 when it was sponsored by Bridgestone and played at Firestone CC in Akron.