search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsWATCH: Justin Thomas enjoys outrageous luck en route to WGC win

Golf News

WATCH: Justin Thomas enjoys outrageous luck en route to WGC win

By Michael McEwan03 August, 2020
Justin Thomas WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational TPC Southwind PGA Tour Tour News world No.1 Brooks Koepka Watch
Justin Thomas Gets Good Luck At Wgc

Better to be lucky than good. That’s the saying, right?

Turns out Justin Thomas is both and it’s a potent combination that catapulted him back to the top of the Official World Golf Ranking.

Good timing with the US PGA Championship – the first major of this rescheduled season – coming up at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco this week.

Thomas, 27, held off defending champion Brooks Koepka down the stretch to win the WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational on a dramatic final day at TPC Southwind.

• COVID rules PGA Tour ace OUT of US PGA

• WATCH - Brooks makes fun of Bryson

• Major champions WD from US PGA

However, he enjoyed an almighty slice of luck en route.

Stepping onto the tee of the par-4 15th in the final round, the American pulled his drive way left, errantly bringing the stream that bisects the hole and out of bounds into play. Remarkably, he found a small sliver of land between the two, leaving himself a routine pitch. He got up and down for a crucial birdie that looked highly unlikely when his tee shot was in mid-air.

Watch what happened...

This graphic from the PGA Tour Twitter team demonstrates just how fortunate Thomas got.

The win moved Thomas to the top of the OWGR for the second time in his career and the first since his original four-week spell was ended by Dustin Johnson on June 10, 2018. 

It also gives him his 13th PGA Tour title and his second WGC Invitational victory. He previously won the event in 2018 when it was sponsored by Bridgestone and played at Firestone CC in Akron. 

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Justin Thomas

Related Articles - WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational

Related Articles - TPC Southwind

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - Tour News

Related Articles - world No.1

Related Articles - Brooks Koepka

Related Articles - Watch

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
The one swing thought EVERY golfer needs
lessons
play button
FOOTJOY PRO|SL CARBON vs ECCO S-THREE - Are these the best spikeless golf shoes money can buy?
FootJoy
play button
A simple way to get better rhythm in your golf swing
lessons
play button
This drill will fix your backswing... INSTANTLY!
lessons
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

NEW! THE BUNKERED GOLF PODCAST
You'll be surprised where and when Rory McIlroy last paid a green fee
Scottish Golf announces fresh restrictions for Aberdeen golf clubs
European Tour DQs player for COVID protocol breach
US PGA 2020: Round 1 tee times

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Hold your finish for more compression
Watch
play button
Maintain your balance throughout golf swing
Watch
play button
How a stronger golf grip can help you
Callaway
play button
Controlling the speed of your back swing
Watch
See all videos right arrow