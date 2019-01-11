When he’s not “bringin’ sexy back” and such like, Justin Timberlake works hard at his golf game.



Singer, songwriter, actor, dancer, record producer and all-round good guy Timberlake is a total golf geek who reportedly plays off four – and it shows.

Just check out this clip he posted to his 53.3 MILLION Instagram followers this week.



Filmed at what appears to be a Topgolf facility in the States, the 37-year-old demonstrates his best Happy Gilmore impression... and it’s really rather good

Millions in the bank, adoring fans all over the world and he plays off four?

When will this guy ever catch a break…