WATCH: Kid Rock spills spectator's drink with a shank

The golf Gods giveth and the golf Gods taketh away.
Kid Rock can attest.
Just weeks after having his first-ever hole-in-one – in the company of Jack Nicklaus, no less – the singer was brought crashing back down to Earth in embarrassing fashion at the weekend.
Playing in the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf tournament on the PGA Tour Champions, the 48-year-old shanked a greenside chip – a bad situation made worse by the fact his wild shot knocked a drink out of a spectator’s hand.
Watch the footage below…
Whoops, @KidRock. pic.twitter.com/fC2a8vqP3H— PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) April 27, 2019
Whoops, indeed!