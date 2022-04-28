search
Golf News

WATCH: Kiradech Aphibarnrat has hole in one at Mexico Open

By Jamie Hall28 April, 2022
There have been plenty of aces on the PGA Tour recently – and Kiradech Aphibarnrat is the latest man to achieve the feat.

The first Thai golfer to play on the circuit had his first hole in one on the fifth hole at the Mexican Open.

Using a five-iron, he stepped up and drained his tee shot from 189 yards.

Watch the moment below...

Aphibarnrat had actually started poorly with a double bogey and a bogey in his first two holes and was three-over at the time of his ace.

He is the second player in as many weeks to record their first PGA Tour hole in one after Robert MacIntyre did the same at the Zurich Classic.

You can read a full interview with Kiradech Aphibarnrat in issue 192 of bunkered, on sale now.

