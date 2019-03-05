WATCH – Man headbutted through window in golf club scrap

Footage has surfaced online of the shocking moment one golfer headbutts another through a clubhouse window in an extraordinary fight.



In the footage – filmed at Lake Club Benoni in Gauteng, South Africa – a man is filmed shouting across bar at another man identified only as ‘Mike’.

The man is heard to say: “You’re a thief, man. You’re a cheat. I don’t care, I’ll call you it to your face. You’re a thief.”



Before he can say much else, the target of his fury headbutts him violently, sending him stumbling towards a window which shatters behind him. The attacker then continues his assult, landing several blows before the fight is broken up.



An unidentified voice – potentially the victim of the attack – is then heard to say, “He’s never going to f**king play golf here again."



WATCH THE INCIDENT FOR YOURSELF (Viewer discretion advised)

Wow club champs is a serious business. Mike seems to have won the golf and the fight. pic.twitter.com/GzBrSfg7ts — Darren (@Darren20041950) March 4, 2019

The club has since responded to the incident with a statement on its Facebook page.