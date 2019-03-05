search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsWATCH – Man headbutted through window in golf club scrap

Golf News

WATCH – Man headbutted through window in golf club scrap

By bunkered.co.uk04 March, 2019
Golf Club Fight Twitter Golf in South Africa Amateur Golf grassroots golf Watch
Golf Club Scrap

Footage has surfaced online of the shocking moment one golfer headbutts another through a clubhouse window in an extraordinary fight.

In the footage – filmed at Lake Club Benoni in Gauteng, South Africa – a man is filmed shouting across bar at another man identified only as ‘Mike’.

The man is heard to say: “You’re a thief, man. You’re a cheat. I don’t care, I’ll call you it to your face. You’re a thief.”

• Justin Thomas hits back at USGA over 'inaccurate' tweet

• Punter lumps crazy sum on Tiger to win Masters

Before he can say much else, the target of his fury headbutts him violently, sending him stumbling towards a window which shatters behind him. The attacker then continues his assult, landing several blows before the fight is broken up.

• Scottish Open host venue sold for £4.5m

An unidentified voice – potentially the victim of the attack – is then heard to say, “He’s never going to f**king play golf here again."

WATCH THE INCIDENT FOR YOURSELF (Viewer discretion advised)

The club has since responded to the incident with a statement on its Facebook page.

Related Articles - Twitter

Related Articles - Golf in South Africa

Related Articles - Amateur Golf

Related Articles - grassroots golf

Related Articles - Watch

Golf News

Rory McIlroy has his say on changes to the rules of golf
"It felt like my life was over" - Tour star shares drugs ban agony
Pressure? What pressure? - Rory's ready for Augusta
Rory McIlroy sheds new light on Tiger's latest injury
WATCH – This Bryson DeChambeau video will mess with your head

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
Increase your shaft lean for more consistency
Watch
play button
Get more width in your backswing
Watch
play button
A more upright posture for more consistency
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s keys to more power
Watch
See all videos right arrow