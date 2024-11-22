Sign up for our daily newsletter

Been a washout, hasn’t it? 

With more than 250 millimetres of rain falling on Brisbane in the last few days, and Royal Queensland Golf Club has bore the brunt of it.

As a result, the second round of the Australian PGA Championship was scrubbed entirely, with the DP World Tour and PGA Tour of Australasia confirming the tournament will restart on Saturday and be shortened to 54 holes.

But not many in the field enjoyed the delay as much as defending champion Min Woo Lee.

The home favourite, whose most recent tour victory came in this event 12 months ago, went live on his Instagram and TikTok accounts as he worked on his game in a simulator to pass the time.

Then, this happened…

Unbelievable when you think that was just the second attempt.

If that wasn’t enough, the 26-year-old decided to keep going, and even popped over to Pebble Beach to have a go on one of the most iconic short holes in world.

And – guess what? – it happened again…

Safe to say he enjoyed those.

Meanwhile, there was an ace during the actual tournament.

MK Kim needed just a single stroke to play Royal Queensland’s par-3 11th, but the South Korean doesn’t win the car on offer because that prize is only available to players making a hole-in-one at that hole over the weekend.

What a cruel game.

Alex Perry is the Associate Editor of bunkered. A journalist for more than 20 years, he has been a golf industry stalwart for the majority of his career and, in a five-year spell at ESPN, covered every sporting event you can think of. He completed his own Grand Slam at the 2023 Masters, having fallen in love with the sport at his hometown club of Okehampton and on the links of nearby Bude & North Cornwall.

Associate Editor

