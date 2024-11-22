Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Been a washout, hasn’t it?

With more than 250 millimetres of rain falling on Brisbane in the last few days, and Royal Queensland Golf Club has bore the brunt of it.

As a result, the second round of the Australian PGA Championship was scrubbed entirely, with the DP World Tour and PGA Tour of Australasia confirming the tournament will restart on Saturday and be shortened to 54 holes.

But not many in the field enjoyed the delay as much as defending champion Min Woo Lee.

The home favourite, whose most recent tour victory came in this event 12 months ago, went live on his Instagram and TikTok accounts as he worked on his game in a simulator to pass the time.

Then, this happened…

🚨 @Minwoo27Lee with an ACE in the simulators during the rain delay!#AusPGA pic.twitter.com/t01OoyXZRz — PGA of Australia (@PGAofAustralia) November 22, 2024

Unbelievable when you think that was just the second attempt.

If that wasn’t enough, the 26-year-old decided to keep going, and even popped over to Pebble Beach to have a go on one of the most iconic short holes in world.

And – guess what? – it happened again…

Min Woo Lee decided to use a rain delay during the Australian PGA Championship to go live on TikTok and try a hole-in-one challenge on a simulator. He bagged one, then did this at (a simulator version of) Pebble Beach’s iconic par-3 seventh (video: Min Woo Lee Instagram) pic.twitter.com/LntbwCx7gA — Evin Priest (@EvinPriest) November 22, 2024

Safe to say he enjoyed those.

Meanwhile, there was an ace during the actual tournament.

MK Kim needed just a single stroke to play Royal Queensland’s par-3 11th, but the South Korean doesn’t win the car on offer because that prize is only available to players making a hole-in-one at that hole over the weekend.

MK Kim made an unbelievable hole-in-one at the BMW Australian PGA Championship… but no car prize?! 👀 pic.twitter.com/WsSD9k4mcO — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) November 21, 2024

What a cruel game.

