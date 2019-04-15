search
WATCH: Nick Faldo breaks down in TEARS on Masters broadcast

Golf News

WATCH: Nick Faldo breaks down in TEARS on Masters broadcast

By Michael McEwan14 April, 2019
Want to know how much it means to win your first Masters?

Just watch this clip of Sir Nick Faldo breaking down live on American TV whilst reminiscing about his 1989 victory during the final round telecast.

Commentating for CBS in the Butler Cabin, where he received the Green Jacket three times, Faldo struggled to contain his emotions as he recalled clinching his second major championship on the 11th hole of a sudden death playoff with Scott Hoch. 

“To walk down there and to reminisce, it’s going to choke me up,” said Faldo, as his voice broke.

As his CBS colleague Jim Nantz shook his hand in appreciation, the Englishman laughed: “I knew you wanted to do that to me, you rotters!”

Watch the clip here:

A rare show of emotion from the normally stoic six-time major champ – and genuine proof of how special it is to win the first men’s major championship of the year. 

