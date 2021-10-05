What's cooler than having a hole-in-one?

Having a hole-in-one in front of one of golf's greatest-ever players.

Social media influencer Paige Spiranac lived that dream on Monday whilst playing in a charity golf event hosted by nine-time major champ Gary Player.

The 28-year-old former professional golfer aced the 148-yard 14th hole at Glen Arbor Golf Club in New York at a fundraiser for pancreatic cancer research. Player, 85, lost his wife Vivienne to the disease earlier this year.

Spiranac announced her impressive stroke of fortune in a tweet this morning.

Made a hole in one in front of Gary Player — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) October 5, 2021

She then followed it up with the video evidence.

And the video proof pic.twitter.com/bvQHfaSyE3 — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) October 5, 2021

Must be nice!

It makes us wonder, though: has Gary Player witnessed more holes-in-one than he's had?

Over to you, Mr P!