Golf News

WATCH: Patrick Reed angrily snaps club as red mist descends

By Michael McEwan15 June, 2019
By his own high standards, Patrick Reed is having a pretty mediocre season. 

The 2017 Masters champ has only one top-10 to show from 15 starts on the PGA Tour and that was last November. 

He currently sits a lowly 76th in the FedEx Cup standings and, after his Green Jacket defence ended with a meek T36 finish at Augusta National, he missed the cut in last month's US PGA Championship at Bethpage.

Things haven't gone much better so far in this week's US Open. The 28-year-old scraped into the weekend on the number and his frustrations boiled over late in his second round. 

After flubbing a greenside chip, let's just say he showed his misfiring clubs exactly who's boss with a textbook over-the-knee club snap.

Check out the footage below...

Exquisite technique, for sure - but, kids, don't try this at home. 

It's not big, it's not clever and it won't get you round in any fewer shots. 

