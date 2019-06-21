By his own high standards, Patrick Reed is having a pretty mediocre season.

The 2017 Masters champ has only one top-10 to show from 15 starts on the PGA Tour and that was last November.

He currently sits a lowly 76th in the FedEx Cup standings and, after his Green Jacket defence ended with a meek T36 finish at Augusta National, he missed the cut in last month's US PGA Championship at Bethpage.

• Rory lurks as Woodland hits the front

• "Get over yourself" - Beem hits out at English ace

Things haven't gone much better so far in this week's US Open. The 28-year-old scraped into the weekend on the number and his frustrations boiled over late in his second round.

• Two hospitalised after golf cart ploughs into fans



After flubbing a greenside chip, let's just say he showed his misfiring clubs exactly who's boss with a textbook over-the-knee club snap.

Check out the footage below...

Exquisite technique, for sure - but, kids, don't try this at home.

It's not big, it's not clever and it won't get you round in any fewer shots.