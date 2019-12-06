WATCH - Patrick Reed at centre of "cheating' storm

From Kuchar's caddie furore, to Sergio's bunker meltdown and DQ, to Danielle Kang's Solheim mind games, there have been plenty of controversies in golf this year.

However, the game's fickle Gods might just have saved the best for last.

Former Masters champion Patrick Reed has found himself at the centre of an alleged "cheating" storm after appearing to improve his lie during the third round of this week's Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas.

Reed, 29, stands accused of deliberately improving his lie in a bunker - not once, but twice.



Television cameras got a pretty fantastic view of it, too.

Check out the footage.

Patrick Reed gets busted cheating at the Hero World Challenge pic.twitter.com/r25cE6zenE — Viral Sports (@NotScTop10plays) December 6, 2019

Doesn't look good, does it?

After his round, Reed was docked two shots, turning his 72 into a 74. He now enters the final round three shots adrift of leader Gary Woodland.

Of course, the fine line that distinguishes cheating from an accident is intent and, without Reed admitting to intentionally attempting to improve his lie, it's hard to say for certain that he cheated. He broke a rule, yes. But cheated? Much tougher to prove.

That being said, it does seem hard to believe he could have struck the sand - twice, no less - without noticing. And if he did notice, he should have called a penalty on himself.

Some people on Twitter have wasted no time in decided what happened...

Patrick Reed is a cheat — Wilson (@Declan9788) December 6, 2019

The new PatrickReed irons: pic.twitter.com/soJKbjtXPA — Andrew Nathanson (@anathanson84) December 6, 2019

I already don’t like Patrick reed but come on man. Like. That’s one of the VERY FIRST rules you’re taught in golf... makes me feel he absolutely did it knowingly. — The Awesome One (@Matty2655) December 6, 2019

Patrick Reed caught cheating again. What else is new.......#cantgetright — Brandon Reese (@breese864) December 6, 2019

bunkered editor Bryce Ritchie also pointed out this isn't the first time Reed has been accused of trying to improve his lie this year.

Let's just say some folk believe Patrick Reed has previous.... https://t.co/KiLlFtaduX — Bryce Ritchie (@Bryce_bunkered) December 6, 2019

Hmmm...