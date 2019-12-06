search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsWATCH - Patrick Reed at centre of "cheating' storm

Golf News

WATCH - Patrick Reed at centre of "cheating' storm

By Michael McEwan06 December, 2019
Patrick Reed Hero World Challenge PGA Tour Rules of Golf Controversy Cheating Bunkerplay
Patrick Reed

From Kuchar's caddie furore, to Sergio's bunker meltdown and DQ, to Danielle Kang's Solheim mind games, there have been plenty of controversies in golf this year.

However, the game's fickle Gods might just have saved the best for last.

Former Masters champion Patrick Reed has found himself at the centre of an alleged "cheating" storm after appearing to improve his lie during the third round of this week's Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas.

• Hill hits the front in Mauritius

• Popular Scots event won't take place in 2020

Reed, 29, stands accused of deliberately improving his lie in a bunker - not once, but twice. 

Television cameras got a pretty fantastic view of it, too.

Check out the footage.

Doesn't look good, does it?

After his round, Reed was docked two shots, turning his 72 into a 74. He now enters the final round three shots adrift of leader Gary Woodland.

Of course, the fine line that distinguishes cheating from an accident is intent and, without Reed admitting to intentionally attempting to improve his lie, it's hard to say for certain that he cheated. He broke a rule, yes. But cheated? Much tougher to prove. 

• BANNED! Historic club takes bold stand

• 2020 Ryder Cup role for Lawrie

That being said, it does seem hard to believe he could have struck the sand - twice, no less - without noticing. And if he did notice, he should have called a penalty on himself. 

Some people on Twitter have wasted no time in decided what happened...

bunkered editor Bryce Ritchie also pointed out this isn't the first time Reed has been accused of trying to improve his lie this year.

Hmmm...

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Patrick Reed

Related Articles - Hero World Challenge

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - Rules of Golf

Related Articles - Controversy

Related Articles - Cheating

Related Articles - Bunkerplay

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
FOUR GOLF LESSONS WITH STEVE JOHNSTON – BIG CHANGES! (Epic Mission EP 7)
Epic Mission
play button
A ROUND WITH MARC WARREN (Epic Mission EP 6)
Epic Mission
play button
Motocaddy S1 & Pro-Series REVIEW & GIVEAWAY
Motocaddy
play button
MASTER YOUR SHORT GAME (Epic Mission EP 5)
Epic Mission
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

"Scottish golf's problem? Every day is Black Friday"
EXCLUSIVE Clubs object to Scottish Golf systems "monopoly"
Thorbjorn Olesen enters plea in sexual assault case
Tommy Gainey shoots 66 days after prostitution arrest
Patrick Reed blasted for making light of "cheating"

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Good balance is key to more consistency
Callaway
play button
Complete your shoulder turn
Watch
play button
A simple takeaway drill from Peter Barber
Watch
play button
Rotate behind the ball
Watch
See all videos right arrow