search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsWATCH: Patrick Reed at centre of new 'cheating' fiasco

Golf News

WATCH: Patrick Reed at centre of new 'cheating' fiasco

By Michael McEwan30 January, 2021
Patrick Reed PGA Tour Farmers Insurance Open Torrey Pines Tour News Cheating Rules of Golf Social media
Patrick Reed Farmers Insurance Open Drop

Golf fans have rounded on Patrick Reed after the former Masters champion found himself at the centre of yet another rules controversy.

Contending in the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines, Reed called in a rules official to check on whether or not his ball was embedded after pulling his approach from a fairway bunker into the left rough at the tenth. 

Perfectly normal so far... except Reed's ball visibly bounced, he apparently declined to review the video footage available to him from on-course cameras, and picked up his ball before calling in the official.

• FOR SALE - Greg Norman's Florida home 

• Plans in place to re-open closed Scots club

• Lowry finally gets hands on AGW trophy

He can then be heard telling the official, not once but twice, that his ball hadn't bounced. The official accepted Reed's version of events and he was allowed a free drop, from which he went on to save par. 

Here's the conversation with the official...

And here's footage of the shot that preceded it, quite clearly showing Reed's ball taking a bounce...

Hmmm. 

Reed, who famously found himself accused of cheating after an incident at the 2019 Hero World Challenge, was quickly condemned by social media users for this latest incident. 

World No.11 Reed ultimately signed for a two-under 70 to take a share of the lead into the final round.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Patrick Reed

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - Farmers Insurance Open

Related Articles - Torrey Pines

Related Articles - Tour News

Related Articles - Cheating

Related Articles - Rules of Golf

Related Articles - Social media

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
A GOLF SHOE THAT IS BOUND TO DIVIDE OPINION - FootJoy HyperFlex review
FootJoy
play button
EPIC SPEED vs MAVRIK vs EPIC FLASH - Should you be upgrading your Callaway driver?
Callaway
play button
HAS PING MADE ITS BEST EVER GAME IMPROVEMENT IRON? - G425 vs G410 vs G400
Ping
play button
ARE THESE DRIVERS REALLY BETTER THAN EVER BEFORE? – TaylorMade SIM2 driver review
TaylorMade
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

CONFIRMED! Big-name trio to appear at virtual Scottish Golf Show
“Very good possibility” of fans at Open says R&A chief
R&A and USGA lay groundwork for Bifurcation
Patrick Reed: Caddie takes aim at "haters"
Path To Victory Patrick Reed - Swing Analysis

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Keeping your height throughout the swing
Watch
play button
How a stronger grip can lead to extra distance
Watch
play button
Keep rotating through the ball
Watch
play button
Timing your strike
Watch
See all videos right arrow