WATCH - Patrick Reed heckled by fan in Hawaii

WATCH - Patrick Reed heckled by fan in Hawaii

By Michael McEwan06 January, 2020
Patrick Reed Sentry Tournament of Champions PGA Tour Cheating Rules of Golf fan behaviour Justin Thomas Golf Channel
Patrick Reed

The fallout from his alleged cheating in last month’s Hero World Challenge continues to haunt Patrick Reed, with a fan heckling him during the playoff at the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii.

Former Masters champion Reed courted controversy in the Bahamas last month after footage of him appearing to improve his lie in a waste area went viral.

Fellow pros Eddie Pepperell, Anne van Dam and Cameron Smith were among those to openly criticise the American for his antics and, the following week, he was subjected to a hostile reception from fans at the Presidents Cup in Australia.

If Reed was hoping that the festive season might encourage people to forget about the incident, he was proved wrong in his opening event of 2020.

The 29-year-old forced his way into a three-man play-off for the title alongside fellow Americans Xander Schauffele and Justin Thomas.

As Reed’s eight-foot birdie putt raced past the cup on the third play-off hole, a fan could clearly be heard shouting ‘Cheater!’

Here’s the footage…

Commentating for the Golf Channel, Dan Hicks said: "That was pretty unfortunate. You see Reed glaring up into the stands. Someone yelled as loud and as clear as day, 'Cheater!'”

Reed made his follow-up putt for par but to no great avail as Thomas made birdie to win his 12th PGA Tour title.

No mention was made of the incident in his post-event television interview.

