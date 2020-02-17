search
WATCH - PGA Tour star TOPS drive at Riviera

Golf News

WATCH - PGA Tour star TOPS drive at Riviera

By bunkered.co.uk17 February, 2020
Harold Varner III Genesis Invitational Riviera Country Club Los Angeles PGA Tour Video Watch
Varner

We’ve all been there. You’re ticking along nicely when, out of nowhere, you stone cold top a drive that derails your momentum.

Thing is, most of us do that in our weekly medal – not the final round of a PGA Tour event.

That’s precisely the ignominy suffered by Harold Varner III during the fourth and final round of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club.

The likeable American, still searching for his first PGA Tour title, was tied as he reached the turn in Los Angeles.

Standing on the short par-4 tenth, he pulled out his fairway wood… and what happened next will send shivers up the spines of everyone who has ever played the game.

Check out the footage…

Varner’s shot went only 128 yards according to the PGA Tour’s excellent ShotLink technology, leaving him 176 yards to what is generally considered to be one of the toughest, most treacherous greens in the game.

Varner Shot Link

In the end, the American walked off with a double-bogey and, ultimately, finished in a tie for 13th as Adam Scott won for the 14th time on the PGA Tour.

Speaking to the Golf Channel afterwards, Varner was pretty frank about the moment the wheels came off his title bid.

“I missed the ball – completely missed it,” he said. “It just sucks, man. You’re f****d pretty much. Terrible timing, huh?”

He also revealed that he did the same thing late last year whilst playing in Korea with England’s Tyrrell Hatton.

“I’m gonna call Tyrrell and say that I did it again,” he added “He’s gonna laugh his ass off.”

Golf News

Open Championship course to get a stunning new par-3
The story behind the official Augusta National song…
Tom Watson leads tributes to golf great Mickey Wright
Glasgow golfers make last-ditch plea to save munis
Adam Scott has a very cool (and unusual) ball marking

