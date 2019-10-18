WATCH - Phil Mickelson agonisingly close to par-4 ace

Only one player has ever made a hole-in-one on a par-4 in the history of the PGA Tour.



Andrew Magee's stunning effort on the 17th at TPC Scottsdale in 2001 was the first and only time a player has ever achieved this feat on the game's most lucrative circuit.



Earlier today, Phil Mickelson came agonisingly close to joining his fellow American in the history books.



Playing in the second round of The CJ Cup in South Korea, five-time major champ Mickelson hit the pin at the 353-yard 14th hole, his ball ultimately coming to rest just inches from the cup for a tap-in eagle.

See it for yourself...



A near ace... on a PAR 4!



This @PhilMickelson tee shot is a MUST-SEE.#LiveUnderParpic.twitter.com/NXvFoEJvbe — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) October 18, 2019

Afterwards, Mickelson told reporters: "I've actually had one hole-in-one on a par -4, but never in competition. This would have been spectacular.

"I mean it was right at it,but you never think it's going to hit the pin or go in.



"You can't tell what the distance is or where it's going to fly. And I couldn't really see it. I just saw the reaction of the guys up on the green and knew that it almost went in.

"It would have changed my whole attitude because the day was pretty frustrating otherwise."

Mickelson ultimately signed for a level-par round that contained four bogeys, two birdies and an eagle that left him two-under going into the weekend.

On the up-side, making the cut should be enough to ensure that his remarkable streak, which stretches back to 1993, should be maintained for at least another week. More on that here.

