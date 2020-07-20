search
Golf News

WATCH - Phil Mickelson PUTTS from middle of the fairway

By bunkered.co.uk19 July, 2020
Phil Mickelson The Memorial Muirfield Village PGA Tour Putting Watch
Phil Mickelson Putting From Fairway

Phil Mickelson is no stranger to odd behaviour.

From playing with two drivers to putting a still-moving ball, following ‘Lefty’ is many things but never dull.

Today, he added another moment to his back catalogue of madcap antics.

Playing in the final round of the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village, the five-time major champion found himself in the middle of the 13th fairway, just 78 yards from the hole, after a huge drive.

Position ‘A’ to make a birdie, particularly for a man with such a spectacular short game.

So, imagine everybody’s surprise when, rather than grab one of his wedges, Phil instead pulled his putter.

That’s right. His putter. From the middle of the fairway.

Watch what happened…

So, to confirm, he drove it 364 yards, came up short of the green with a putt, flopped one to two feet with a full swing, and converted the putt for par.

Afterwards, he explained why he decided to putt his second.

Mickelson explained "The fairway prior to the green was pitched more severely right to left, and if I used that slope it was going to angle and get the ball working over to the left pin and possibly get close, whereas if I hit a wedge shot and flew it on to the front edge or just short, it wasn't using that extra pitch or contour to get the ball over to the left. 

"I would have had to settle for a good shot being 12 or 15 right of the hole. I didn't hit it hard enough, but if I had hit that hard enough or the right speed, I think that ball could have gotten close to the hole to a tap-in, whereas a wedge I didn't see that being possible."

