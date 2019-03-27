search
WATCH – Phil Mickelson works out… in his sleep!

Golf News

WATCH – Phil Mickelson works out… in his sleep!

By Michael McEwan27 March, 2019
A few weeks ago, a picture of Phil Mickelson’s calves went viral.

The 48-year-old uploaded a picture of himself practising in his shorts after the PGA Tour relaxed its dress code policy for pro-am and practice rounds.

• Rory McIlroy issues warning over fan behaviour

• Brandel Chamblee makes huge claim about Phil

Almost immediately, people started commenting on the five-time major champion’s toned legs, including some of his fellow players.

Not one to miss an opportunity to create some social media buzz, Mickelson has decided to launch a five-part series of videos designed to help you get, as he puts it, “calves like Adonis”.

• 9 incredible Tiger/WGC stats that will blow your mind

Part one launched last week and was, well, pretty tame.

• WATCH - Golfer tricked into thinking he's had an ace!

• Is this motorbike the solution to slow play?

Part two, though. Part two has cranked it up a few notches…

Working out in your sleep. That’s commitment to the cause.

Can’t wait to see what part three brings…

WATCH – Phil Mickelson works out… in his sleep!

