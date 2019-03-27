WATCH – Phil Mickelson works out… in his sleep!

A few weeks ago, a picture of Phil Mickelson’s calves went viral.

The 48-year-old uploaded a picture of himself practising in his shorts after the PGA Tour relaxed its dress code policy for pro-am and practice rounds.

The @PGATOUR just announced that shorts are allowed for pro-am and practice rounds. Word is they saw my Insta-structionals in shorts and felt this move needed to happen. Well played, Sir. Well played!pic.twitter.com/vGCM36EoEF — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) February 18, 2019

Almost immediately, people started commenting on the five-time major champion’s toned legs, including some of his fellow players.

Phil, they’re gorgeous calves. — Eddie Pepperell (@PepperellEddie) February 18, 2019

Decent calf game there — Lee Westwood (@WestwoodLee) February 18, 2019

Not one to miss an opportunity to create some social media buzz, Mickelson has decided to launch a five-part series of videos designed to help you get, as he puts it, “calves like Adonis”.



Part one launched last week and was, well, pretty tame.

I’ve listened to your wants and desires. The 5-part series "Phil Kwon Do Calves" is now yours. Let the ones you love know by showing them 2x the ! pic.twitter.com/I4gIClkItP — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) March 22, 2019

Part two, though. Part two has cranked it up a few notches…

Part 2 of "Phil Kwon Do Calves" can be difficult for some. Stay committed and you too can have #calveslikeadonis@goodwalkspoiledpic.twitter.com/XBPJxgTmCU — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) March 26, 2019

Working out in your sleep. That’s commitment to the cause.

Can’t wait to see what part three brings…