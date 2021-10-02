WATCH: Piers Morgan SLICES tee shot into Old Course Hotel

Piers Morgan came an almighty cropper during the second round of this week’s Alfred Dunhill Links Championship – slicing his drive on the 17th at St Andrews’ Old Course into the hotel grounds.



The controversial TV presenter has become a regular fixture in the tournament in recent times.

However, it appears he still hasn’t figured out how to master the iconic ‘Road’ hole on golf’s most famous course.

• PGA Tour pro hits out at vaccine "nazis"

• Shane Lowry hits out at Patrick Cantlay

Playing alongside Scottish tour pro Connor Syme, Morgan pegs up his ball and, after a surprisingly short backswing, he sent his ball spinning into the famous hotel and out of bounds to groans from spectators and TV commentators alike.

The 56-year-old, who claims to play off 16, then called for a provisional, saying “the public wants another one”.

Have a look…

Mind the windows, Piers... @piersmorgan experienced a moment to forget at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, sending his tee shot out of bounds and hitting the iconic hotel at St Andrews! pic.twitter.com/Bdxgi1I9UG — Sky Sports (@SkySports) October 1, 2021

• Rory fears 20 years of US Ryder Cup dominance

This isn’t the first time the former Good Morning Britain presenter has been embarrassed by the Old Course.

Back in 2018, this happened…

Piers Morgan shows how NOT to play the 18th at St Andrews... pic.twitter.com/BuO1xgrVJ8 — Golf Unplugged (@golfunpluggedhq) May 21, 2019

By the sounds of things, though, he got his round at Carnoustie on Saturday off to a far better start…

BREAKING: Birdie, net eagle on the 1st at @carnoustiegolf - the ghost of clubhouse- whacking 2018 is finally expunged. @dunhilllinks — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 2, 2021