search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsWATCH: Piers Morgan SLICES tee shot into Old Course Hotel

Golf News

WATCH: Piers Morgan SLICES tee shot into Old Course Hotel

By Michael McEwan02 October, 2021
Piers Morgan Alfred Dunhill Links European Tour Tour News St Andrews Old Course Old Course Hotel Watch
Piers Morgan Old Course Hotel

Piers Morgan came an almighty cropper during the second round of this week’s Alfred Dunhill Links Championship – slicing his drive on the 17th at St Andrews’ Old Course into the hotel grounds.

The controversial TV presenter has become a regular fixture in the tournament in recent times.

However, it appears he still hasn’t figured out how to master the iconic ‘Road’ hole on golf’s most famous course.

• PGA Tour pro hits out at vaccine "nazis"

• Shane Lowry hits out at Patrick Cantlay

Playing alongside Scottish tour pro Connor Syme, Morgan pegs up his ball and, after a surprisingly short backswing, he sent his ball spinning into the famous hotel and out of bounds to groans from spectators and TV commentators alike.

The 56-year-old, who claims to play off 16, then called for a provisional, saying “the public wants another one”.

Have a look…

• Rory fears 20 years of US Ryder Cup dominance

This isn’t the first time the former Good Morning Britain presenter has been embarrassed by the Old Course.

Back in 2018, this happened…

By the sounds of things, though, he got his round at Carnoustie on Saturday off to a far better start…

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Piers Morgan

Related Articles - Alfred Dunhill Links

Related Articles - European Tour

Related Articles - Tour News

Related Articles - St Andrews

Related Articles - Old Course

Related Articles - Old Course Hotel

Related Articles - Watch

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
I TAKE ON THE BEST AMATEUR GOLFER IN SCOTLAND
angus carrick
play button
WHO WOULD USE THIS GOLF CLUB? | TaylorMade 300 Mini Driver review
TaylorMade
play button
4 IRON TIPS IN UNDER 3 MINUTES
Andrew Jowett
play button
BUDDIES TRIP | Does Adare Manor live up to the hype?
Adare Manor
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

"Brooks-Bryson is further evidence of a dumbing-down golf doesn't need"
Huge changes coming to first women's major of the year
It's on! Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau to go head-to-head
WATCH: Paige Spiranac has hole-in-one... in front of Gary Player!
10 steps to a 'greener' future for your golf club

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
How to play better golf after a hip replacement
Watch
play button
A two-minute set-up MOT
Callaway
play button
Fix your grip with Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
Improve your rhythm and you will improve your golf
Watch
See all videos right arrow