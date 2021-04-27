WATCH: Pro breaks down in tears after securing first PGA Tour start

Introducing Michael Visacki - aka your new favourite golfer.



Visacki, 27, has been a professional golfer since 2013 but his career thus far has been almost exclusively confined to the mini tours in the USA. He has never been able to muscle his way into a single PGA Tour event.



Until this week.



The Floridian took part in a Monday Qualifier for this week's Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Golf Club in Tampa Bay - and an up-and-down at the last, sealed by a gutsy 20-foot birdie attempt, earned him his long-awaited debut on the game's most lucrative circuit... in his home state, no less.



Afterwards, Visacki called his parents to let them know the good news and, as you'll see, he couldn't hold back his emotions.



"I made it." ❤️



Michael Visacki fights back tears as he tells his father that he's reached a lifelong goal of competing on the PGA TOUR.



He successfully Monday-Qualified for the @ValsparChamp. pic.twitter.com/5ci5L1KoLp — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 26, 2021

Gets you right in the feels, huh?

"No words can say what I'm feeling right now," said Visacki. "Sometimes, as much as I practice, I'm not succeeding the way I want to. And then this, it makes everything so much sweeter."

Speaking about the role his parents have played in getting him where he is, Visacki added: "They've given up everything for me. They pushed me to be the best that I could. They sacrificed their dreams for me to be able to play professional golf. Words can't describe how much they've sacrificed for me. So to finally do it, here at Innisbrook, 90 minutes away from me, it's truly amazing."

Just brilliant. Best of luck to him this week.

