WATCH: Pro gives hilarious interview after unbelievable round

James Morrison revealed he had checked out of his hotel and booked a flight home before shooting one of the rounds of the day on the DP World Tour.

Playing Made in Himmerland, Morrison opened with a level-par 71 – but claimed he had played so badly he had given up all hope of making the cut.

In fact, he felt so bad about his game he had already planned his journey home before teeing off on Friday.

However, he had to put his travel plans on hold after a round of 62 not only sealed his weekend spot, but put him in contention for the win.

Morrison, an ever-popular figure on tour, responded with a hilarious interview. Watch it for yourself below...

"I played dreadful yesterday. I've checked out my hotel, booked a flight, bags are in the car. Gone and shot a nine under par this morning. Golf's a stupid game."



We'll see you at the weekend @jimbogolf1 😂#MIH22pic.twitter.com/HSrAjqM0sA — DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) September 2, 2022

“I played absolutely dreadful yesterday,” he said.

“I was plus-three after so many holes, got back to level par. Checked out of my hotel, booked a flight, put my bags in the car.

“I’ve got nowhere to stay tonight. I thought, ‘sod it, I’m out, I’m going home’. Shot nine under par this morning. Golf’s an absolutely stupid game.”

Asked what he was going to do after his round, Morrison replied: “Find another hotel with a bit of luck!”