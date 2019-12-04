WATCH - Pro has brilliant reaction to carding 83

In need of a little 'Monday Motivation'?

Look no further than this video from European Tour ace Marcus Armitage.



The Englishman entered the final round of the Alfred Dunhill Championship at Leopard Creek sitting in a tie for fourth and on course to post his best finish on the tour since he finished fifth at the Joburg Open.



However, on a tough final day, in which only 19 of the 71 players in the field broke par, Armitage - making his first start back on the main tour after graduating from the Challenge Tour - slumped to a disappointing 83, finishing in a tie for 42nd.

His response? Just watch, listen and enjoy:



Absolutely superb. Good luck to the guy.

Meanwhile, Scotland's Connor Syme and Calum Hill both got their seasons off to a good start. Syme, from Drumoig, finished in a tie for 11th with Hill - looking to emulate Robert MacIntyre by winning the 'Rookie of the Year' title - wound up in a tie for 13th.

