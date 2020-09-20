WATCH - Pro has SIX-PUTT from four feet at US Open

How tough are the greens at Winged Foot this week?

Ask Danny Lee.

Footage has surfaced of the New Zealander taking six putts from four feet during the third round of the US Open at the New York club.

Lee, 30, started Saturday on five-over-par after rounds of 70 and 75 in the second men's major of the year.

As he made the walk to the 18th green, he was three-over on his round and eight-over for the championship. That's when things cruelly unravelled.

The 2015 Greenbrier Classic winner missed putts from four feet, five feet, five feet, six feet and three feet before finally holing from seven feet.

Be warned: this is grim viewing...

Watch Danny Lee six-putt with one eye open... pic.twitter.com/dJGfSmZYx4 — GOLF.com (@GOLF_com) September 20, 2020

The quintuple-bogey finish left Lee on 13-over for the championship and, shortly after signing his card, he announced his withdrawal. citing a wrist injury.

Matthew Wolff currently leads hold a two-shot lead over Bryson DeChambeau going into today's final round, with former Open champion Louis Oosthuizen a further shot adrift.