Golf News

WATCH - Pro has SIX-PUTT from four feet at US Open

By Michael McEwan20 September, 2020
Danny Lee US Open USGA Winged Foot Major Championships Putting Watch
Danny Lee Six Putt

How tough are the greens at Winged Foot this week?

Ask Danny Lee.

Footage has surfaced of the New Zealander taking six putts from four feet during the third round of the US Open at the New York club.

Lee, 30, started Saturday on five-over-par after rounds of 70 and 75 in the second men's major of the year. 

• US Open 2020: Final round tee times

• Rory optimistic of ending major drought 

• Where will the 2021 US Open be played?

As he made the walk to the 18th green, he was three-over on his round and eight-over for the championship. That's when things cruelly unravelled. 

The 2015 Greenbrier Classic winner missed putts from four feet, five feet, five feet, six feet and three feet before finally holing from seven feet. 

Be warned: this is grim viewing...

The quintuple-bogey finish left Lee on 13-over for the championship and, shortly after signing his card, he announced his withdrawal. citing a wrist injury. 

Matthew Wolff currently leads hold a two-shot lead over Bryson DeChambeau going into today's final round, with former Open champion Louis Oosthuizen a further shot adrift.

Golf News

The World Handicap System: Everything you need to know
Tour reverses decision to let fans attend Scottish Open
"There's no way it could have happened" - Padraig Harrington has no regrets over Ryder Cup postponement
Scottish Golf issues new guidance to clubs after lockdown changes
Pro apologises for "unprofessional behaviour" at US Open

