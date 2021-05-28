search
WATCH: Pro lands tee shot in rubbish bin

Golf News

WATCH: Pro lands tee shot in rubbish bin

By Ryan Crombie21 May, 2021
Sebastian Munoz PGA Championship Kiawah Island Major Championships
Sebastian Munoz Drive

Sebastian Munoz was left with a strange dilemma following his tee shot at Kiawah Island’s 18th hole yesterday.

The 28-year-old Colombian, making only his second-ever start in a PGA Championship, had played his first eight holes in one-over-par when he stepped up to the 18th tee box.

He pulled his drive way left, completely missing the fairway and the ball flew towards the grandstand, before finding its way into a rubbish bin at the side of the course.

• Laird in contention despite sloppy finish

• Bob Mac down but not out after Round 1

Watch the moment for yourself.

The one-time PGA Tour winner was informed by a rules official that he could reach into the bin to take his ball out and claim relief.

• US PGA 2021: Round 2 tee times

It was at that moment the Colombian questioned whether or not he had to retrieve the ball from amongst the litter.

• Former major champ withdraws from US PGA

Despite the debacle, Munoz went on to make a par at the hole.

He then embarked upon a disappointing second nine, which saw him shoot four-over to card a total of 77. Munoz now sits ten shots behind leader Corey Conners going into Round 2.

For a full summary of Round 1 at the 2021 PGA Championship, click here.

