WATCH: Pro lands tee shot in rubbish bin

Sebastian Munoz was left with a strange dilemma following his tee shot at Kiawah Island’s 18th hole yesterday.

The 28-year-old Colombian, making only his second-ever start in a PGA Championship, had played his first eight holes in one-over-par when he stepped up to the 18th tee box.

He pulled his drive way left, completely missing the fairway and the ball flew towards the grandstand, before finding its way into a rubbish bin at the side of the course.

• Laird in contention despite sloppy finish

• Bob Mac down but not out after Round 1

Watch the moment for yourself.

Hole in one?!

Sebastian Munoz's tee shot lands in the trash can. 😂



(Via ESPN) pic.twitter.com/6TxlJAY8aP — GOLFonCBS (@GOLFonCBS) May 20, 2021

The one-time PGA Tour winner was informed by a rules official that he could reach into the bin to take his ball out and claim relief.

• US PGA 2021: Round 2 tee times



It was at that moment the Colombian questioned whether or not he had to retrieve the ball from amongst the litter.

Sebastian Munoz after hitting his drive into a trash bag on 18: "Do I have to get it?" — Brian Wacker (@brianwacker1) May 20, 2021

• Former major champ withdraws from US PGA



Despite the debacle, Munoz went on to make a par at the hole.

He then embarked upon a disappointing second nine, which saw him shoot four-over to card a total of 77. Munoz now sits ten shots behind leader Corey Conners going into Round 2.

For a full summary of Round 1 at the 2021 PGA Championship, click here.