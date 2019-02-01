search
HomeGolf NewsWATCH - Pro putts for eagle; walks off with double-bogey

Golf News

WATCH - Pro putts for eagle; walks off with double-bogey

By bunkered.co.uk01 February, 2019
Hadley

Through 13 holes of the opening round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Chesson Hadley was going great guns.

At five-under-par, the American was comfortably inside the top ten and, despite bogeys on the 14th and 15th holes, he was well placed inside the top 30.

That’s when disaster struck.

Hadley looked set to make up one of those dropped shots on the 349-yard par-4 17th at TPC Scottsdale after driving it 315 yards onto the front edge of the green.

But his lengthy eagle putt, from 34 yards, caught a ridge on the putting surface and fell off the green and into the nearby water.

After being assessed with a one-stroke penalty, Hadley then three-putted, turning a likely birdie into a double-bogey.

To make matters worse, he then made bogey on the final hole to close out a level par 71, dropping him outside the cut line.

Not a great final five holes for the 31-year-old to say the least, but it's something golfers across the world will certainly relate to.

