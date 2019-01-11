search
HomeGolf NewsWATCH - Pro TOPS drive during PGA Tour event

Golf News

WATCH - Pro TOPS drive during PGA Tour event

By bunkered.co.uk07 January, 2019
PGA Tour Xander Schauffele Sentry Tournament of Champions Shot Link Kapalua Gary Woodland funny Video Twitter
Xander Schauffele Topped Drive

Xander Schauffele might have started 2019 in perfect fashion by winning the Sentry Tournament of Champions - but it wasn’t all plain sailing in Hawaii for the American 25-year-old.

Schauffele carded a course record 62 in the final round at Kapalua to secure the fourth win of his PGA Tour career and climb to world No.6

However, he also proved that even the very best golfers are prone to the odd bang-average shot.

• Amateur star to be investigated by USGA

• Rory McIlroy's final round hoodoo continues

After playing his previous ten holes in eight-under-par to get to within one shot of the lead, he topped his drive on the 13th hole.

Here’s the evidence…

Now, granted, there are tops and there are tops. Some higher handicappers might even bite your hand off to drive the ball the way Schauffele tops it. Indeed, according to Shot Link, he still managed to hit it 241 yards!

• WITB - Check out the clubs Xander Schauffele used to win in Hawaii

• Wallace using Ryder Cup snub as motivation

Still, there can be no denying that this was an embarrassing moment for the 2018 Open Championship runner-up.

Not that he’ll be particularly bothered. He still parred the hole and went on to birdie four of his last five to win by one from Gary Woodland, taking hole a cheque for $1.3m in the process.

