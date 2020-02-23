WATCH – Remarkable hole-in-one for Jon Rahm in Mexico

Jon Rahm is potentially just 18 holes from becoming the world No.1 for the first time in his short professional career – and if he keeps playing the WGC-Mexico Championship’s par-3s the way he has been, he’s going to have a very good chance.

The Spaniard can climb to the top of the world rankings if he wins at Club de Golf Chapultepec today and the current No.1, Rory McIlroy, finishes worse than a two-way tie for third or a five-way for second.

The pair are locked in a tie for fourth entering the final round, just three shots adrift of 54-hole leader Justin Thomas.

Rahm, 25, vaulted into contention after a scintillating ten-under-par 61 – the lowest round of his career – on Saturday. The undeniably highlight of his round was this spectacular “one-hop” ace at the par-3 17th. Check it out…

Remarkably, Rahm played the four par-3s in five-under-par on Saturday – a stroke average of 1.75!

Afterwards, he said: “I think a lot of us like to talk sometimes about how unlucky we get, and I think today was one of those days where I got fortunate. I hit the right shots and I got the right bounces, and I took advantage of it.”

However, he was coy on his chances of getting to world No.1 and denying Rory McIlroy – for now, at least – the chance to overtake Sir Nick Faldo and move into third on the list of players with the most weeks at the top of the OWGR.