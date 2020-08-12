WATCH - Rickie Fowler misses SIX-INCH putt at US PGA

Look at the picture above.

Rickie Fowler missed this putt at the US PGA Championship on Friday.

Yeah. Seriously.

The 31-year-old American stepped up to tap-in on the par-4 sixth, his 15th hole of the day after starting his round on the tenth.

His eight-foot putt for par narrowly missed and he had just inches left for bogey. A tap-in, basically.



Only he tapped it too gently, barely moving the ball and almost missing it altogether. That turned what should have been a bogey into a double - and a costly one at that. Watch what happened...

We've all been there, @RickieFowler!



He posted a double-bogey late in his second round after failing to make clean contact with the ball!pic.twitter.com/OARayBDHT2 — Sky Sports (@SkySports) August 7, 2020

Bad enough under any circumstances but truly awful when you consider the context.

After opening his title tilt at TPC Harding Park with a disappointing three-over 73, he was four-under for his round and one-under for the tournament as he played the sixth. By the time he walked off the green, he was one-over.

He ultimately signed for a one-under 69 to lie two-over for the championship - missing the cut by a shot.

Brutal.

Fowler, a five-time winner on the PGA Tour, was making his 41st major start but is still searching for his first victory in the game's marquee events.

