WATCH - Rickie Fowler misses SIX-INCH putt at US PGA

Golf News

WATCH - Rickie Fowler misses SIX-INCH putt at US PGA

By bunkered.co.uk07 August, 2020
Rickie Fowler US PGA Championship US PGA TPC Harding Park Major Championships Putting Watch
Rickie Fowler

Look at the picture above.

Rickie Fowler missed this putt at the US PGA Championship on Friday.

Yeah. Seriously.

The 31-year-old American stepped up to tap-in on the par-4 sixth, his 15th hole of the day after starting his round on the tenth.

• Pro DQ'd for signing incorrect score at US PGA

• Bob Mac bounces back to make US PGA cut

His eight-foot putt for par narrowly missed and he had just inches left for bogey. A tap-in, basically. 

Only he tapped it too gently, barely moving the ball and almost missing it altogether. That turned what should have been a bogey into a double - and a costly one at that. Watch what happened...

Bad enough under any circumstances but truly awful when you consider the context.

After opening his title tilt at TPC Harding Park with a disappointing three-over 73, he was four-under for his round and one-under for the tournament as he played the sixth. By the time he walked off the green, he was one-over.

• Emergency services tackle fire at Wentworth

• DeChambeau breaks driver in US PGA first round

He ultimately signed for a one-under 69 to lie two-over for the championship - missing the cut by a shot. 

Brutal.

Fowler, a five-time winner on the PGA Tour, was making his 41st major start but is still searching for his first victory in the game's marquee events.

