search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsWATCH - Rickie Fowler receives bizarre penalty; bounces back to win

Golf News

WATCH - Rickie Fowler receives bizarre penalty; bounces back to win

By bunkered.co.uk04 February, 2019
Rickie Fowler Waste Management Phoenix Open PGA Tour TPC Scottsdale Rules Rules of Golf Branden Grace
Rickie Fowler

As if the Rules of Golf hadn’t been enough of a talking point over the past couple of weeks, they were again in the final round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

Five shots clear of the chasing pack after ten holes at TPC Scottsdale, Rickie Fowler saw his lead cut to one after a bizarre triple-bogey seven on the par-4 11th.

After missing the green to the right, Fowler played a pitch that wouldn't check on the wet putting surface and fell down into the water.

• PICS: Check out Rickie's $14m mansion

• Sergio 'won't face ban' for greens damage

• Koepka picks course he'll 'definitely' win Open on

He dropped his ball on the bank and walked away from his ball, which then — after having been at rest — rolled back into the water.

Because he had to once again remove the ball from the penalty area, he was assessed an additional one-stroke penalty.

Here’s what happened in full:

From there, he flopped onto the green and made a 17-footer to save his seven.

That triple bogey, combined with a birdie from Branden Grace, saw Fowler's lead cut from five to one.

He then lost the outright lead altogether with a follow-up bogey on the 12th, leaving him tied with Grace at 15-under-par.

However, he held his nerve for the remainder of the round, playing his final six holes in two-under-par to win by two strokes – despite finishing with a three-over-par 74.

• Beemer predicts who will complete career grand slam in 2019

• One of Augusta National's toughest holes just got tougher

“I hope I never have to go through that again,” said Fowler afterwards. “You get tested all the time and there's plenty of times where you end up in difficult situations and you're going to have bad breaks and make a bad score and move the wrong way.

“I think it's rare to end up on the good side of it at the end of the day. So to have a few things go wrong out there today, like I said, some of that was set up from playing well the first three days and giving myself some wiggle room.

“But like I said earlier, it wasn't fun, I don't want to have to win like that again.”

Related Articles - Rickie Fowler

Related Articles - Waste Management Phoenix Open

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - TPC Scottsdale

Related Articles - Rules

Related Articles - Rules of Golf

Related Articles - Branden Grace

Golf News

Vandals cause ‘significant damage’ to Scottish course
WATCH - This 2019 Open promo video will give you goosebumps
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Fantasy 5 to watch
Sergio Garcia 'deserves a suspension', says PGA Tour pro
WATCH - Rickie Fowler receives bizarre penalty; bounces back to win

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
Stand taller at address says Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
Align your body at address
Watch
play button
The correct grip is essential to good ball striking
Watch
play button
Lowering your ball flight
Callaway
See all videos right arrow