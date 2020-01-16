search
Golf News

WATCH - Rickie Fowler surprises golfers as "Undercover Caddie"

By bunkered.co.uk16 January, 2020
Rickie Fowler PGA Tour Farmers Insurance funny Video Watch
Rickie Fowler Undercover Caddie

Picture the scene.

You’re enjoying a leisurely morning at the golf course, casually minding your own business, when a caddie wanders up to start dishing out some unsolicited advice.

Now, imagine your surprise when it turns out he’s not just some looper touting for work but five-time PGA Tour winner Rickie Fowler.

• Pro wins week after "prostitution" arrest

• DeChambeau reignites Koepka feud

• Ex EPL footballer training to become golf coach

The 31-year-old went undercover for a new promo for Farmers Insurance – and the results are pretty funny.

Check out the videos below…

WATCH – The best hole-in-one you’ll ever see!
David Scott "excited" to take the reins at Dumbarnie Links
Report: Cameron Smith warned by PGA Tour over Reed comments
Brooks Koepka has PERFECT response to DeChambeau jibe
