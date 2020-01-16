WATCH - Rickie Fowler surprises golfers as "Undercover Caddie"

Picture the scene.
You’re enjoying a leisurely morning at the golf course, casually minding your own business, when a caddie wanders up to start dishing out some unsolicited advice.
Now, imagine your surprise when it turns out he’s not just some looper touting for work but five-time PGA Tour winner Rickie Fowler.
The 31-year-old went undercover for a new promo for Farmers Insurance – and the results are pretty funny.
Check out the videos below…