Golf News

WATCH - Robert MacIntyre holes impossible shot at Sawgrass

By bunkered.co.uk10 March, 2021
Robert MacIntyre The Players Championship TPC Sawgrass Tour News Scottish news Watch
Robert Mac Intyre Sawgrass

The par-3 17th at TPC Sawgrass has been the undoing of many golfers' PLAYERS Championship hopes down the years.

Scotland's Robert MacIntyre, however, appears to have taken to the hole and its 'island green' immediately.

Making his PLAYERS debut this week, MacIntyre, 24, got a first look at the course on Monday fresh from making the cut on his PGA Tour debut at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

When he came to the notorious 17th, the Oban man decided to have a go at a trick-shot that has become popular with some players over the past few years.

With his ball resting on the narrow walkway to the green, he played the shot one-handed, with his back to the pin - and, as you'll see, it went rather well...

No doubt, the usual social media cynics will have some questions:

1. Why is he using a right-handed club?

2. As a lefty, could he not just take a normal stance there?

3. How many takes were there before he holed it?

Who cares about any of that stuff, though. It's just a bit of fun and, hopefully, a good start to a great week for the top Scot on the Official World Golf Ranking. 

