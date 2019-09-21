search
HomeGolf NewsWATCH: Rookie hits ugly shank in Solheim Cup

Golf News

WATCH: Rookie hits ugly shank in Solheim Cup

By bunkered.co.uk14 September, 2019
Marina Alex Shanking Solheim Cup 2019 Solheim Cup Team USA Gleneagles Watch
Marina Alex

Pressure. Even the very best players in the world feel it from time to time.

Case in point: Marina Alex.

The 29-year-old American is making her Solheim Cup debut this week and, with the match delicately poised on Saturday afternoon, she suffered the ultimate ignominy on women’s golf’s biggest stage.

A stone cold shank.

• "Stop sending me hate messages" - Kang

• Captains frustrated with Solheim pace of play

• "Brutal" - Players & fans hit out at Solheim speed

Playing alongside Lexi Thompson in their Saturday afternoon fourballs match with Jodi Ewart Shadoff and Caroline Masson, Alex was lining up her third shot to the par-4 fifth from just short of the green when this happened...

Hey, we’ve all done it… right?

