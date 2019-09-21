WATCH: Rookie hits ugly shank in Solheim Cup

Pressure. Even the very best players in the world feel it from time to time.



Case in point: Marina Alex.

The 29-year-old American is making her Solheim Cup debut this week and, with the match delicately poised on Saturday afternoon, she suffered the ultimate ignominy on women’s golf’s biggest stage.

A stone cold shank.



Playing alongside Lexi Thompson in their Saturday afternoon fourballs match with Jodi Ewart Shadoff and Caroline Masson, Alex was lining up her third shot to the par-4 fifth from just short of the green when this happened...

"That was a cold out shank"



Things not quite going to plan there for Marina Alex!



Follow live updates from the 2019 Solheim Cup at Gleneagles. Watch live on Sky Sports Golf #RiseWithUshttps://t.co/MtLDDn5mT7pic.twitter.com/5eIDbHpA17 — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) September 14, 2019

Hey, we’ve all done it… right?