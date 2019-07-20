search
Golf News

WATCH: Rory McIlroy fights back tears after missing cut

By Michael McEwan19 July, 2019
Rory Mc Ilroy 2019 Open Round 2

As he so often does, Eddie Pepperell summed it up best, describing Rory McIlroy's valiant fightback at Royal Portrush as "probably the most disappointing 65 you could ever shoot".

Almost exclusively written off after carding a desperate 79 in the first round of The Open yesterday, Rory McIlroy came up just one shot shy in his bid to make the cut in front of a home crowd - and afterwards, he couldn't hold back his emotions.

Fighting back tears, the 30-year-old said: "Part of me is disappointed and emotional not to be here for the weekend, but the other part of me is happy with how I played.

• BLOG - Sorry, champs, but time's up

• Tiger: I just want to go home

"The support I got out there was incredible. Yesterday gave me a big mountain to climb but I dug in there, I tried my best, I showed really good resilience

"It’s going to hurt for a little but I guess the good thing about golf is that I’ve got a tournament in Memphis next year to turn my focus towards."

• The Glasgow shop behind those Nike Open shirts

Along with that of his compatriots Darren Clarke and Graeme McDowell, Rory's major-winning success had been credited with helping to bring The Open Championship back to Northern Ireland for the first time in 68 years.

• Clarke reflects on emotional morning at Portrush

• Oban to the Open - Robert MacIntyre's remarkable journey

Suffice to say, he was crushed not to have a better week.

"This is a week I’d been looking forward to for a long time," he said. "I didn’t play my part but everyone in Northern Ireland who came out to watch me played theirs."

