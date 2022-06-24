WATCH: Rory McIlroy has tantrum at US Open - and blames slow play

We’re not even halfway through day one and we’ve already had the first meltdown of the 2022 US Open.

The four-time major winner found a tough spot on the fifth hole, his 14th of the day, having to stand in a bunker with his ball lying just outside it in thick rough.

Needless to say, it didn’t go well. McIlroy could only dig his ball out – finding another nearby sand trap.

• 5 big names missing from US Open



• US Open to get HUGE purse increase

The Northern Irishman didn’t take it well, either. After glowering at the bunker for a moment, he then took two swipes at the sand with his wedge.

Watch it for yourself below...

“One of us! One of us!” pic.twitter.com/qVTVdqY4UU — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) June 16, 2022

Fortunately for McIlroy, he was able to get up and down to save par.

Given the Country Club is expected to play hard this week, we’re likely to see a few more players becoming irate.

After his round, McIlroy admitted he had lost his cool and claimed his frustration at the perceived slow play of Scott Stallings, Victor Perez and Davis Riley in the group in front had got the better of him.

"Those guys were playing so slow," he said.

"They were like a hole, a hole-and-a-half behind."