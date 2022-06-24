search
WATCH: Rory McIlroy has tantrum at US Open - and blames slow play

Golf News

WATCH: Rory McIlroy has tantrum at US Open - and blames slow play

By Jamie Hall16 June, 2022
Rory McIlroy Rory Tracker US Open The Country Club USGA
We’re not even halfway through day one and we’ve already had the first meltdown of the 2022 US Open.

The four-time major winner found a tough spot on the fifth hole, his 14th of the day, having to stand in a bunker with his ball lying just outside it in thick rough.

Needless to say, it didn’t go well. McIlroy could only dig his ball out – finding another nearby sand trap.

The Northern Irishman didn’t take it well, either. After glowering at the bunker for a moment, he then took two swipes at the sand with his wedge.

Watch it for yourself below...

Fortunately for McIlroy, he was able to get up and down to save par.

Given the Country Club is expected to play hard this week, we’re likely to see a few more players becoming irate.

After his round, McIlroy admitted he had lost his cool and claimed his frustration at the perceived slow play of Scott Stallings, Victor Perez and Davis Riley in the group in front had got the better of him.

"Those guys were playing so slow," he said.

"They were like a hole, a hole-and-a-half behind."

Golf News

DP World Tour pro blasts "petty and childish" LIV sanctions
DP World Tour announces sanctions for LIV rebels
The 150th Open: A hole by hole guide to the Old Course, St Andrews
10 good reasons to buy the new issue of bunkered
Paige Spiranac brands Phil Mickelson “fake”

