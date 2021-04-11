search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsWATCH: Rory McIlroy hits own dad with wild approach

Golf News

WATCH: Rory McIlroy hits own dad with wild approach

By Michael McEwan08 April, 2021
Rory McIlroy Rory Tracker The Masters Gerry McIlroy Augusta National Major Championships Career grand slam Watch
Rory Mcilroy

Rory McIlroy’s latest bid to complete the career grand slam got off to a rough start when he found himself three-over after four holes of The Masters.

Still, he didn’t have to take it out on his dad.

The world No.12, playing at Augusta National for the 13th time, hit his father Gerry in the leg with an off-line approach into the seventh green.

• Gary Player's son in golf ball controversy

Watch the incident here:

Fortunately, according to reporters on the ground, McIlroy Snr was able to see the funny side:

This week is McIlroy’s seventh attempt to complete the final piece of the career grand slam. Without a major victory since the 2014 US PGA and struggling for top form, the Northern Irishman recently turned to acclaimed coach Pete Cowen to help him get back to his best.

Earlier this week, he spoke about the change in mindset he and Cowen have been working on.

• The Masters: How to play Amen Corner

• The Masters: The trouble with 13

“I feel like there's been a lot of looking back to try to go forward instead of just saying, okay, this is where we are, this is the present, this is what you've got to work with, let's go forward from here,” explained McIlroy.

“There's been a lot of, oh, well, back in 2014 I did this or look at this. You know, that's a long time ago now. It's not as if you can just magically delve back into it and bring it all back to life.

“Pete and I had a conversation about that. This is me and this is what you have to work with and we go from here.”

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Rory McIlroy

Related Articles - Rory Tracker

Related Articles - The Masters

Related Articles - Gerry McIlroy

Related Articles - Augusta National

Related Articles - Major Championships

Related Articles - Career grand slam

Related Articles - Watch

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
HOW MUCH HAVE CALLAWAY DRIVERS CHANGED IN 30 YEARS?
Big Bertha
play button
CAN WE SMASH IT LIKE A LONG DRIVE CHAMP?
Long Drive
play button
The Masters: What Augusta National is REALLY like
The Masters
play button
HYBRID or UTILITY IRON – Which one should you use?
Hybrid
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Collin Morikawa: "Majors define a player's résumé"
"I crossed the line" - Billy Horschel apologises for Masters meltdown
Robert MacIntyre out to build on successful Masters debut
Gary Player's son "banned from Masters" after golf ball stunt
Is this the swing change that helped Hideki Matsuyama win his first major?

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Good timing is the key to good striking
Watch
play button
Stand closer to the golf ball at address
Callaway
play button
Denis Pugh’s tips for swinging on plane
Watch
play button
The correct grip pressure
Watch
See all videos right arrow