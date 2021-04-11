WATCH: Rory McIlroy hits own dad with wild approach

Rory McIlroy’s latest bid to complete the career grand slam got off to a rough start when he found himself three-over after four holes of The Masters.

Still, he didn’t have to take it out on his dad.

The world No.12, playing at Augusta National for the 13th time, hit his father Gerry in the leg with an off-line approach into the seventh green.

• Gary Player's son in golf ball controversy

Watch the incident here:



Though it’s unconfirmed due to the mask, I’m pretty sure Rory hit his father with his approach on 7 Hope the legend Gerry is doing alright #TheMasterspic.twitter.com/4l2JSsTwpq — Rory McIlroy Tracker (@RMTracker) April 8, 2021

Fortunately, according to reporters on the ground, McIlroy Snr was able to see the funny side:



Was standing on No. 7 when Rory flared one out to the right and hit his dad in the leg. As he limped away, laughing, he looked over at us and said, "I should ask for an autographed glove." — Kyle Porter (@KylePorterCBS) April 8, 2021

This week is McIlroy’s seventh attempt to complete the final piece of the career grand slam. Without a major victory since the 2014 US PGA and struggling for top form, the Northern Irishman recently turned to acclaimed coach Pete Cowen to help him get back to his best.

Earlier this week, he spoke about the change in mindset he and Cowen have been working on.

• The Masters: How to play Amen Corner

• The Masters: The trouble with 13

“I feel like there's been a lot of looking back to try to go forward instead of just saying, okay, this is where we are, this is the present, this is what you've got to work with, let's go forward from here,” explained McIlroy.

“There's been a lot of, oh, well, back in 2014 I did this or look at this. You know, that's a long time ago now. It's not as if you can just magically delve back into it and bring it all back to life.

“Pete and I had a conversation about that. This is me and this is what you have to work with and we go from here.”