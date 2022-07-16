search
WATCH: Rory McIlroy holes INCREDIBLE bunker shot at the Open

Golf News

WATCH: Rory McIlroy holes INCREDIBLE bunker shot at the Open

By Jamie Hall16 July, 2022
Rory McIlroy The Open The 150th Open St Andrews Old Course
Rory Mc Ilroy 150Th Open Bunker Shot

Rory McIlroy has produced some of his very best golf this week to put himself in the mix at the 150th Open.

Nowhere was that better exemplified than at the tenth. Having found one of the Old Course’s many bunkers with his drive, McIlroy was seemingly faced with a tricky up-and-down.

• Positive signs for Robert MacIntyre

• "Time to tackle golf's slow play problem"

But this is Rory McIlroy. Rather than simply splashing out onto the green like a mere mortal, the four-time major winner instead watched it drop for an unlikely eagle.

Understandably, the galleries around the green went absolutely wild. Watch the moment for yourself below...

Not only did it give McIlroy an eagle two at the par-4 tenth, it also propelled him into a share of the lead with playing partner Viktor Hovland.

Both players were locked on 15-under on the back nine on Saturday, and if they keep it up we’ll be in for an amazing final day in St Andrews.

• Tiger: This could be my last St Andrews Open

• Mark Calcavecchia says goodbye to Open

It wasn’t the first eagle at the hole today. McIlroy’s close friend Shane Lowry pitched in for a two – his second in as many holes after doing the same at the ninth.

It also wasn’t McIlroy’s first dramatic bunker hole-out in a major this year. His unforgettable shot from the greenside bunker on the 18th at the Masters will live long in the memory.

