WATCH – Russell Knox holes 275-yard albatross on PGA Tour

It has been something of a mixed season on the PGA Tour so far for Scotland’s Russell Knox.

On the one hand, he’s made nine cuts in ten events. On the other, he has only one top ten finish – a tie for tenth at the Waste Management Phoenix Open in February.

Still, he had extra reason for cheer in today’s opening round of the Valspar Championship when he put one of the most rare birds in golf on his scorecard – an ALBATROSS.

The 33-year-old, a winner of two PGA Tour titles to date, holed his second shot from 275 yards on the par-5 11th at Innisbrook.



Check out the footage here…

That effort kick-started an epic back nine for the Scot, who came home in just 29 blows, having played his front nine in two-over 38.

That all added up to a four-under 67 to leave Knox hovering near the top of the leaderboard at the end of the opening day.

And in case you’re wondering what he did with his albatross ball…

