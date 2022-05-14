WATCH: Ryder Cup legend’s hilarious bunker escape

Some say it doesn’t matter what the shot looks like, as long as it goes where you wanted it to.

That’s certainly the case for Thomas Bjorn, who was at the centre of one of the funniest moments on the DP World Tour this season.

Playing in the first round of the Betfred British Masters at the Belfry, the 2018 Ryder Cup captain found himself in a greenside bunker.

Instead of splashing out as he intended, the Dane knifed his shot.

• Exclusive: New course planned to attract majors



• New track shut due to "unacceptable" greens



But fortunately, it caught the lip of the sand trap, which took the sting out of the shot and allowed it to roll out to a couple of feet.

Bjorn reacted by throwing his club in the air and falling to the ground, while playing partner Ryan Fox clearly found the moment hilarious.

Watch it for yourself here...