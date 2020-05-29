search
HomeGolf NewsWATCH - Scots golfer suffers first tee nightmare on return to the course

Golf News

WATCH - Scots golfer suffers first tee nightmare on return to the course

By bunkered.co.uk29 May, 2020
Watch Video funny Old Ranfurly Golf In Scotland Amateur Golf grassroots golf
Michael Degnan Old Course Ranfurly

Spare a thought for Scottish golfer Michael Degnan.

Like most of us, he has spent the last two months unable to play as a result of the restrictions designed to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead, all the six-handicapper could do was sit and wait, dreaming of what his next shot would look like.

• Glasgow golfers renew plea to save courses

• Legend brands Garcia "biggest underachiever"

• How COVID-19 is changing the way the US plays

So, you can just imagine his frustration when, on his return to the Old Course Ranfurly Golf Club in Renfrewshire this morning, he did this…

Nothing but air.

Every golfer’s worst nightmare on the first tee, compounded by having your mates filming the moment.

To his credit, he regrouped pretty quickly and got it away at the second time of asking, having slowed his swing down to a mere blur. 

With any luck, things only got better for him from then on. Even if they didn't, the worst day on the golf course is better than the best day in the office, right?

• 12 new rules for playing golf after lockdown

• Your post-lockdown essentials checklist

Michael’s first hole mishap was in star contrast to the luck enjoyed by Ed Sandison when Stayl Golf Club near Manchester reopened a fortnight ago.

Sandison, the founder of the OCEAN TEE golf accessory company, had his first-ever hole-in-one with his very first shot out of lockdown.

