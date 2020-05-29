Spare a thought for Scottish golfer Michael Degnan.



Like most of us, he has spent the last two months unable to play as a result of the restrictions designed to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead, all the six-handicapper could do was sit and wait, dreaming of what his next shot would look like.

So, you can just imagine his frustration when, on his return to the Old Course Ranfurly Golf Club in Renfrewshire this morning, he did this…

If anyone was nervous, there’s no need to be now!



Michael has us off and running, I think pic.twitter.com/ztzmY1DV8Z — Old Course Ranfurly (@) (@oldranfurly) May 29, 2020

Nothing but air.

Every golfer’s worst nightmare on the first tee, compounded by having your mates filming the moment.

To his credit, he regrouped pretty quickly and got it away at the second time of asking, having slowed his swing down to a mere blur.

With any luck, things only got better for him from then on. Even if they didn't, the worst day on the golf course is better than the best day in the office, right?

Michael’s first hole mishap was in star contrast to the luck enjoyed by Ed Sandison when Stayl Golf Club near Manchester reopened a fortnight ago.

Sandison, the founder of the OCEAN TEE golf accessory company, had his first-ever hole-in-one with his very first shot out of lockdown.