WATCH: Scottie Scheffler DUFFS pitch at US Open

Given he’s the world No.1, a simple pitch should have been no problem for Scottie Scheffler.

Not so. On the short but narrow fifth, the Masters champion had just a flick with a wedge left into the green after a solid drive.

• McIlroy one back after US Open round one

• Rory McIlroy has tantrum at US Open

But his shot didn’t go to plan at all. Instead of giving himself a look at birdie, Scheffler duffed it just a couple of yards.

Watch it for yourself here...

World #1 Scottie Scheffler. Say it with me.



ONE. OF. US. #USOpenpic.twitter.com/W6lCs9PwCk — The Plugged Lie (@PluggedLiePod) June 17, 2022

It led to a disappointing bogey for the American, who has won four times this season.

• 5 big names missing from US Open

• US Open to get HUGE purse increase



Another bogey at the sixth saw him struggling, but he managed to bounce back.

He remains in contention to add a second major to the green jacket he collected earlier this year.