WATCH: Scottie Scheffler DUFFS pitch at US Open

Given he’s the world No.1, a simple pitch should have been no problem for Scottie Scheffler.
Not so. On the short but narrow fifth, the Masters champion had just a flick with a wedge left into the green after a solid drive.
But his shot didn’t go to plan at all. Instead of giving himself a look at birdie, Scheffler duffed it just a couple of yards.
It led to a disappointing bogey for the American, who has won four times this season.
Another bogey at the sixth saw him struggling, but he managed to bounce back.
He remains in contention to add a second major to the green jacket he collected earlier this year.