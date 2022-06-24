search
Golf News

WATCH: Scottie Scheffler DUFFS pitch at US Open

By Jamie Hall17 June, 2022
Scottie Scheffler US Open The Country Club The majors The Masters
Scottie Scheffler Us Open Chip

Given he’s the world No.1, a simple pitch should have been no problem for Scottie Scheffler.

Not so. On the short but narrow fifth, the Masters champion had just a flick with a wedge left into the green after a solid drive.

• McIlroy one back after US Open round one

• Rory McIlroy has tantrum at US Open

But his shot didn’t go to plan at all. Instead of giving himself a look at birdie, Scheffler duffed it just a couple of yards.

Watch it for yourself here...

It led to a disappointing bogey for the American, who has won four times this season.

• 5 big names missing from US Open

• US Open to get HUGE purse increase

Another bogey at the sixth saw him struggling, but he managed to bounce back.

He remains in contention to add a second major to the green jacket he collected earlier this year.

