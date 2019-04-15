search
WATCH: Security guard almost cleans out Tiger at The Masters

By Michael McEwan12 April, 2019
Running on the grounds at Augusta National is strictly prohibited. Now, we know why.

After hitting his second shot from out of the trees on the left of the 14th, Tiger Woods heels were clipped by a security guard, who lost his footing after running to get into position to control the crowd around the four-time Masters champion. 

Check out the footage below…

Woods was seen grimacing and shaking off his foot – remember, he’s had ankle issues in the past – but, remarkably, went on to birdie the hole to climb to five-under and, at the time, two shots outside of the lead.

