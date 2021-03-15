search
WATCH - Sergio Garcia misses tap-in at The PLAYERS

Golf News

WATCH - Sergio Garcia misses tap-in at The PLAYERS

By bunkered.co.uk13 March, 2021
Sergio Garcia The Players Championship TPC Sawgrass PGA Tour
Sergio Garcia Putt

Warning: what you are about to see is, quite possibly, the worst putt of all time.

Playing in the second round of The PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass, first round leader Sergio Garcia missed what, under normal circumstances, would be considered a tap-in on the 15th.

The Spaniard, who had three-putted for bogey on 14, saw his birdie putt on 15 come up inches short of the hole.

• WATCH - An suffers nightmare at 17th

• PGA Tour introduces 'Bryson Rule' for Sawgrass

• Rory has no plans to change coach or caddie

Rather than mark his ball, he decided to finish up - and inexplicably missed.

Watch what happened...

It's so bad it almost makes you not notice Phil Mickelson - a modern short game maestro - failing to escape from a greenside bunker.

• Bob Mac holes impossible shot at Sawgrass

• Win a Motocaddy PRO 3000 laser rangefinder

Despite that misadventure, Garcia remains in the hunt for a second PLAYERS title. He followed up his opening round of 65 with a level-par 72 to lie seven-under at the halfway stage. 

England's Lee Westwood leads the way on nine-under, a short clear of compatriot Matt Fitzpatrick.

