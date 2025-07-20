Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Sergio Garcia hasn’t had the best week at Royal Portrush.

The 2017 Masters champion, making his first start in The Open since 2022, began the final round 14 shots off the pace of runaway leader Scottie Scheffler, which meant he had an early tee time on championship Sunday.

His frustrations bubbled over on the par-5 second during Sunday’s final round when, after hooking his tee, he slammed his driver into the ground in a fit of pique.

Unfortunately for the Spaniard, he did so with such force that he snapped the club. Unable to replace it, he was forced to see out the event without the longest club in his bag.

• Bryson DeChambeau hits out after slow play warning at The Open

• Xander Schauffele hits out at ‘diabolical’ pin position

The television cameras were on-hand to capture the incident. Check it out below…

Sergio Garcia snaps his driver in frustration after a poor tee shot on the second hole 😤 pic.twitter.com/rqWIdfnLbb — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) July 20, 2025

After his final round 68 on the Dunluce Links, Garcia told reporters that he wasn’t trying to break the club.

“Obviously I didn’t hit a good drive, and I kind of — I didn’t smack it straight down. I kind of like swiped it back,” he explained. “I’ve done that 50 times, and I’ve never broken a club.

“The shaft just snapped in half, and I was surprised. I wasn’t trying to break it, and I was actually surprised when I saw that because usually, if it breaks, it breaks by the neck, and it broke in the middle of the shaft.

“I don’t know, maybe the shaft had a little thing there because I didn’t feel like with what I did it should have broken, but that’s what it was, and then I got some good practice when I threw it.”

Of course, social media users were quick to respond to the incident.

“Should be kicked off the course,” wrote one. “Damaged the tee as well.”

Another branded him a “child”, adding: “For one bad shot it could now cost him another 14… Grow up man.”

• Bryson DeChambeau’s Open resurrection revealed his biggest problem

• These are the only players to make the cut in every men’s major in 2025

Garcia, though, had the last laugh. Despite missing the fairway, he still managed to birdie the hole, moving into red numbers for the championship. Too far back to mount any sort of title challenge but a small positive nonetheless.

Garcia was one of the 11 LIV golfers to make the cut at The Open out of the 19 who pegged it up.

Incidentally, since making his long-awaited major breakthrough at The Masters in 2017, he has failed to register a single top-10 finish in one of golf’s four marquee events. This is his 28th appearance since that career-defining day at Augusta National, during which time he has missed 16 cuts.