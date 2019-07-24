WATCH: Sergio throws driver at caddie in tantrum

Footage has emerged of Sergio Garcia throwing his driver at his caddie during last week’s Open Championship.



Garcia, 39, is seen tossing the club in the direction of his brother and caddie, Victor, after being less than impressed with his tee shot on the fifth hole during the third round at Royal Portrush.

As he walks off the tee, the former Masters champion throws the club over his shoulder, hitting Victor and causing him to stop in his tracks.



The crowd can be heard to gasp as Garcia doesn’t even break stride.

This isn’t the first time Garcia has made headlines for all the wrong reasons this year.

In February, he was disqualified from the Saudi International after footage emerged off him having an angry tantrum in one of the bunkers. That, combined with accusations of intentionally damaging greens, saw him DQ’d by the European Tour for “serious misconduct”.



He was also at the heart of an incident involving Matt Kuchar at The WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Championship in March, where he was seen remonstrating with the American after not being given a short putt during their match.



Whatever happened with his tee shot at the fifth at Royal Portrush on Saturday, Garcia still managed to par the hole and went on to shoot a level-par 71.

He ultimately finished the tournament in a tie for 67th.