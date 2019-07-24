search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsWATCH: Sergio throws driver at caddie in tantrum

Golf News

WATCH: Sergio throws driver at caddie in tantrum

By Michael McEwan24 July, 2019
Sergio Garcia The Open 2019 The Open Royal Portrush Major Championships Victor Garcia caddies Controversy Watch Twitter
Sergio Garcia

Footage has emerged of Sergio Garcia throwing his driver at his caddie during last week’s Open Championship.

Garcia, 39, is seen tossing the club in the direction of his brother and caddie, Victor, after being less than impressed with his tee shot on the fifth hole during the third round at Royal Portrush.

As he walks off the tee, the former Masters champion throws the club over his shoulder, hitting Victor and causing him to stop in his tracks.

• Rumours: Tiger and Rory to play money match

• Koepka blasts Holmes over slow play

• Shane-sational Lowry wins The Open

The crowd can be heard to gasp as Garcia doesn’t even break stride.  

Check out the fan footage below…

This isn’t the first time Garcia has made headlines for all the wrong reasons this year.

In February, he was disqualified from the Saudi International after footage emerged off him having an angry tantrum in one of the bunkers. That, combined with accusations of intentionally damaging greens, saw him DQ’d by the European Tour for “serious misconduct”.

• Tour pro praises Trump after PGA Tour win

He was also at the heart of an incident involving Matt Kuchar at The WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Championship in March, where he was seen remonstrating with the American after not being given a short putt during their match.

Where will next year's men's majors take place?

Whatever happened with his tee shot at the fifth at Royal Portrush on Saturday, Garcia still managed to par the hole and went on to shoot a level-par 71.

He ultimately finished the tournament in a tie for 67th.

Related Articles - Sergio Garcia

Related Articles - The Open 2019

Related Articles - The Open

Related Articles - Royal Portrush

Related Articles - Major Championships

Related Articles - caddies

Related Articles - Controversy

Related Articles - Watch

Related Articles - Twitter

Golf News

Ireland awarded 2026 Ryder Cup
One-legged golfer qualifies for Senior Open
This course is to be named host of 2026 Ryder Cup TODAY!
How good is Brooks Koepka? This stat NAILS it…
WATCH: Sergio throws driver at caddie in tantrum

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
How to improve your ball striking
Watch
play button
Good rhythm is the key to good golf
Callaway
play button
Get more width in your backswing
Watch
play button
Good fundamentals are key to a good golf swing
Watch
See all videos right arrow