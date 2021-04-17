search
WATCH - Si Woo Kim suffers brutal luck at RBC Heritage

Golf News

WATCH - Si Woo Kim suffers brutal luck at RBC Heritage

By Michael McEwan17 April, 2021
Si Woo Kim RBC Heritage PGA Tour Rules of Golf Matt Kuchar
Si Woo Kim Copy

Last week, Si Woo Kim was televised having a club-breaking tantrum at Augusta National. Today, the Golf Gods exacted their retribution.

Playing in the third round of the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links, world No.47 Kim was putting for birdie from off the green on the par-4 third.

The former PLAYERS champion's snaking effort crept closer and closer to the hole, looking destined to drop - only to come to rest right on the edge of the cup. 

An incredulous Kim looked at the ball, stunned that gravity hadn't taken over and forced the ball to drop.

• Kevin Craggs to caddie for Monty this week

• Billy Horschel apologises for Masters meltdown

His player partner Matt Kuchar seemed equally bemused that the South Korean's ball had stayed above ground. 

They paused to look at the ball, seemingly convinced that it would eventually drop. 

And then it did - more than a minute after Kim sent it on its way. 

Check out the footage here...

All's well that ends well - right?

Wrong.

Because Kim's ball took more than ten seconds to drop a stroke was added and his birdie became a par. 

Rule 13.3(a) determines the waiting time to see if a ball overhanging the hole will fall.

• OPINION: The unpayable debt golf owes Lee Elder

• Pro predicts "stunted" season for Legends Tour

It reads as follows:

If any part of a player’s ball overhangs the lip of the hole:

  • The player is allowed a reasonable time to reach the hole and ten more seconds to wait to see whether the ball will fall into the hole.
  • If the ball falls into the hole in this waiting time, the player has holed out with the previous stroke.
  • If the ball does not fall into the hole in this waiting time:
    • The ball is treated as being at rest.
    • If the ball then falls into the hole before it is played, the player has holed out with the previous stroke, but gets one penalty stroke added to the score for the hole.

There you have it. The Golf Gods, as it turns out, have long memories.

